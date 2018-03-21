PORTILLOS

Portillo's offers chocolate cake slices for 55 cents

(Portillo's)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Portillo's is offering its customers a cheap treat in honor of the restaurant's 55th anniversary.

The restaurant is offering 55-cent slices of its Famous Chocolate Cake on Wednesday, April 4.

The offer is available at all restaurant locations while supplies last. To receive a 55-cent cake slice, customers must also purchase an entree, such as a sandwich, hot dog, entree salad or ribs.

There is a limit of one slice per customer and the deal is only good if you're dining in or driving through.

Customers can visit portillos.com/freecake to receive a slice of cake on their birthday.

Portillo's lemon cake fan asks for help finding beloved treat
Portillo's just made a Chicago native's dessert dreams come true.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodportillosfoodCook CountyDuPage CountyLake CountyKane CountyMcHenry CountyKankakee County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PORTILLOS
Get 2 Portillo's hot dogs for only $5 this week
Portillo's lemon cake returns for a limited time
Portillo's celebrates National Chocolate Cake Day
Portillo's delivery now serving Chicago, suburbs
More portillos
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News