Portillo's celebrating birthday with chocolate cake slices for $0.56 Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a sweet deal if you love Portillo's cake.
The restaurant is celebrating 56 years Tuesday, so it's offering a piece of cake for 56 cents if you also purchase a sandwich (including a hot dog), entrée salad, pasta or ribs.
The offer is available at all restaurant locations while supplies last and it is valid for online orders. There is a limit of one cake slice per online order.
You can also sign up for Portillo's Birthday Club to get a free piece of chocolate cake on your birthday.
For more information, visit portillos.com.
