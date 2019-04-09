Food & Drink

Portillo's celebrating birthday with chocolate cake slices for $0.56 Tuesday

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a sweet deal if you love Portillo's cake.

The restaurant is celebrating 56 years Tuesday, so it's offering a piece of cake for 56 cents if you also purchase a sandwich (including a hot dog), entrée salad, pasta or ribs.

The offer is available at all restaurant locations while supplies last and it is valid for online orders. There is a limit of one cake slice per online order.

You can also sign up for Portillo's Birthday Club to get a free piece of chocolate cake on your birthday.

For more information, visit portillos.com.
