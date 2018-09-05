Porto's Peri Peri brings Portuguese chicken to Aurora

If you've got Portuguese fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 4151 McCoy Drive in Aurora, the new addition is called Porto's Peri Peri. Established in Porto, Portugal, the restaurant group now has six locations and focuses on chicken-centric dishes and comfort food.
Marinated for a minimum of 24 hours, the signature chicken is flame grilled and sold as wings, tenders or as a quarter, half or whole chicken. The original platter, which serves two to three people, comes with a whole chicken and two sides.
Other menu options include salads, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and vegetarian dishes like the falafel pita. Round out your meal with sides like cassava fries, flame-grilled corn on the cob and red skin potato salad. Here's the full menu.
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Porto's Peri Peri seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Meldag G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 25, wrote, "Food was tasty and fresh. Service was even better. The lady at the front was polite and helpful. We will be back soon."
And Adriana C. wrote, "Flavor is great. Service is great. Portions are great (fries portion was a bit small but they were delish!). Perfect pricing. Will probably be back in less than a week to be honest. Highly recommend!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Porto's Peri Peri is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
