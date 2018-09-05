FOOD & DRINK

Porto's Peri Peri brings Portuguese chicken to Aurora

Photo: Archer B./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Portuguese fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 4151 McCoy Drive in Aurora, the new addition is called Porto's Peri Peri. Established in Porto, Portugal, the restaurant group now has six locations and focuses on chicken-centric dishes and comfort food.

Marinated for a minimum of 24 hours, the signature chicken is flame grilled and sold as wings, tenders or as a quarter, half or whole chicken. The original platter, which serves two to three people, comes with a whole chicken and two sides.

Other menu options include salads, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and vegetarian dishes like the falafel pita. Round out your meal with sides like cassava fries, flame-grilled corn on the cob and red skin potato salad. Here's the full menu.

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Porto's Peri Peri seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Meldag G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 25, wrote, "Food was tasty and fresh. Service was even better. The lady at the front was polite and helpful. We will be back soon."

And Adriana C. wrote, "Flavor is great. Service is great. Portions are great (fries portion was a bit small but they were delish!). Perfect pricing. Will probably be back in less than a week to be honest. Highly recommend!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Porto's Peri Peri is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAurora
FOOD & DRINK
National Cheese Pizza Day
New Soldier Field food options unveiled ahead of Bears home game
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Satisfy your sushi cravings with these 3 Chicago newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern PhD student
2-year-old shot in the head in Gary dies
ONE-ON-ONE: Mayor Emanuel made decision this summer to not run for re-election
O'Hare Oasis over Tri-State Tollway now closed for good
Ayanna Pressley, Chicago native, wins Massachusetts primary
Hurricane Florence now Category 3, moving toward Bermuda
Mom charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Show More
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Jury selection process in Van Dyke murder trial begins
Parents call police after electric fence put up near bus stop in Virginia
Skimming device found on ATM vestibule door in Noble Square
Body of 3rd Colorado River boat crash victim recovered; 1 still missing
More News