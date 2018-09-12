FOOD & DRINK

Pretty Cool Ice Cream debuts in Logan Square

Photo: Meaghan T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score ice cream on a stick and popsicles has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2353 N. California Ave. in Logan Square, the fresh addition is called Pretty Cool Ice Cream.

Options include custard bars, buttermilk bars, pony pops, plant pops and truck pops. Expect flavors such as banana, bubblegum, strawberry, green apple, matcha mint, orange confetti and chocolate cocoa nib. Here's the full list of offerings.

With a four-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp so far, Pretty Cool Ice Cream has gotten a good response.

Peggah G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 30, wrote, "From the packaging of the ice cream to the decor of the store, you can tell that Dana Cree put a lot of thought into Pretty Cool. It's exactly that, pretty and cool."

Annie C. added, "Very cute place for everyone! We got the buttermilk strawberry and the cocoa mint. Very dense, creamy and delicious. Not too sweet either. Fell in love with their packaging and their colorful trays."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pretty Cool Ice Cream is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
