The company is offering three holiday flavors: turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.
Pringles, owned by Kellogg's, first launched the Thanksgiving promotion last year with eight flavors available to a limited test audience. This year they're bringing out the three most popular varieties to the general public.
The novelty chips will be available through the Kellogg's website for a limited time beginning Nov. 6 at 11:59 p.m. A three-pack sells for $14.99. The link is here but it will not be active until the sale begins.
PRINGLES THANKSGIVING DINNER IS COMING SOON! We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t — like your 27th year at the kids’ table. pic.twitter.com/RjGoOGRJMi— Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2018