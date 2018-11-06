HOLIDAY

Pringles offering Thanksgiving chips flavored like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie

EMBED </>More Videos

Just in time for turkey day, Pringles is rolling out chips in a variety of Thanksgiving flavors.

Just in time for turkey day, Pringles is rolling out chips in a variety of Thanksgiving flavors.

The company is offering three holiday flavors: turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Pringles, owned by Kellogg's, first launched the Thanksgiving promotion last year with eight flavors available to a limited test audience. This year they're bringing out the three most popular varieties to the general public.


The novelty chips will be available through the Kellogg's website for a limited time beginning Nov. 6 at 11:59 p.m. A three-pack sells for $14.99. The link is here but it will not be active until the sale begins.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsnack foodsnackschipsthanksgivingholiday
HOLIDAY
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Volunteers pack thousands of holiday meal boxes
Macy's unveils window decorations, holds Great Tree Lighting
Christkindlmarket 2018 mug, opening dates revealed
More holiday
FOOD & DRINK
Schnitzel, sausage and more: Chicago's top 5 places to savor German cuisine
Wilson's Dogs opens in Noble Square with hot dogs, burgers and more
Get your sweet fix at Warm Belly Bakery in Lincoln Park
Friistyle Chicago gives Belgian-style frites a local twist in Bronzeville
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Joel Quenneville fired by Blackhawks
Election Day 2018: Voters head to the polls across Chicago area
Man charged in triple-fatal Englewood hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy
Boy, 11, leads Ohio police on high-speed chase for second time
Uber driver charged after NY teen dies following car surfing fall
El Chapo: Cold-blooded, cutthroat and connected to Chicago
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Show More
Illinois governor candidates making last-minute push on Election Day
Facebook removes 'compromised' accounts hours before midterm election
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Teen grazed by bullet while praying in Texas
Wheaton native dies from illness in Africa
More News