With all that change in the air and that end of summer doom, your taste buds may be starting to crave foods of the pumpkin spice variety.Retailers are listening. Stores shelves are starting to stock up on "all things nice and pumpkin spice."At Starbucks, the wait is finally over. Their fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte is now back in stores nationwide for its fifteenth year. Made with real pumpkin and warm fall spices, the "PSL" as it's called, is Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage of all time.The limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are now available at select retailers across the United States. They are Cheerios made with real pumpkin puree and a blend of spices, including cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.Described as pumpkin cheesecake in a cup, Chobani introduces its Pumpkin Harvest Crisp "Flip" Yogurt. Pumpkin Greek yogurt is paired with crunchy pecans, pie crust pieces, and glazed pumpkin seeds.Pumpkin offerings are returning to Einstein Bros. Bagels on August 30. For a limited time through Halloween, enjoy the Pumpkin Walnut Crunch Gourmet Bagel with Pumpkin Schmear. Customers can also treat themselves to a Pumpkin Muffin, featuring sweet cream cheese frosting along with the Pumpkin Pie Latte served hot, ice or blended.For a taste of fall in a protein bar, RXBAR offers smooth pumpkin, blended together with warming hits of cinnamon and cloves. They say it will remind you of your favorite pumpkin pie. Make sure you stock up.....the Pumpkin Spice bars are only seasonal.And for all those chocolate lovers, Godiva has a couple pumpkin-spice treats available both online and in-store come September. The new Godiva G Cubes are individually-wrapped truffles available in 11 new flavors including Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice. Wrapped to look like little pumpkin, the chocolatier is also offering a Pumpkin Spice Truffle Flight. Each truffle is crafted with pumpkin ganache in a milk chocolate shell. And if you're still craving something cold, try Godiva's limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Chocolixir.