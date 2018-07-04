Quell your cravings for modern American fare at 3 new Chicago eateries

The Beach House Social
1501 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park
Photo: the beach house social/Yelp
The Beach House Social has opened its doors, calling itself "part surf club, part beach bar and totally laid back," per its website. Formerly Mahalo, this rebranded bar and restaurant comes courtesy of the team behind Hampton Social and aims to bring a West Coast vibe to Chicago.
Menu options include chicken potstickers, naked shrimp, jerk carnitas tacos, double-decker cheeseburgers and cheese quesadillas with choice of protein.
Pair your meal with a Corona, Red Stripe, Landshark or Pacifico, or opt for a signature cocktail like the bourbon-infused Mo' Better with guava puree, lemon and mint, or the gin-based Summer Bod, complete with cucumber, mint and tonic.
With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, The Beach House Social has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Andrea M., who reviewed it on June 26, wrote, "Parker Restaurant Group has done it again. Hampton Social and Beach House are the coolest restaurants in the city."
Jazmin V. added, "What an awesome new joint in Wicker Park! Loved the decor! Feels like I'm in a beach in California. Drinks were great."
The Beach House Social is open from 11-1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11-2 a.m. on Friday, 10-3 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
FARE
205 W. Wacker Drive, The Loop
Photo: daniel y./Yelp
A new quick-service cafe with a focus on seasonal, local ingredients has debuted at the Wells Street Market. The new addition to the Loop, called Fare, is located at 205 W. Wacker Drive.
Per its website, this spot's goal is "to create food with purpose by serving flavor-forward dishes that are built with clean, delicious ingredients." The eatery comes courtesy of Chicago hospitality veterans Kasia Bednarz and Britni DeLeon.
On the menu, look for breakfast egg bowls, avocado toast and ancient grain porridge. Or customize a health bowl with a base of greens or grains, side options like miso sweet potatoes and roasted summer squash, as well as proteins like salmon, turkey meatballs or veggie patties. Wash down your meal with a blue smoothie with banana, blueberries, almond butter, dates and cinnamon.
Yelpers are excited about Fare, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on the site.
Karen K., who reviewed it on June 29, wrote, "The food is super fresh and flavorful, so I can understand the price. I just wish I'd looked at the price before ordering!"
Sarah S. noted, "Fare is a fantastic new option in Wells Street Market for healthy and cheap meals. They have a variety of options like avocado toasts, bone broths and soups, but I'm all about their bowls."
FARE is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
The Warbler
4535 N. Lincoln Ave., Ravenswood
Photo: richelle t./Yelp
The Warbler is a New American spot that opened up early this year. Headed by David Breo and chef Ken Carter, this new offering specializes in contemporary American-style fare.
Expect menu options like chicken wings and grilled sausage, leafy and fruity greens; savory flatbreads; pasta dishes like fusilli and classic mac and cheese; and entrees that include roasted chicken and plank salmon.
Thirsty? Signature cocktails, wine and draft beer are available. Try the vodka-infused Parakeet with celery juice, lemon and ginger beer, or A Robin, a tequila drink with mezcal, jalapeno cilantro, lime and pilsner beer. The full menu can be seen here.
The Warbler is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Dori G. wrote, "Seriously this is the best new Chicago restaurant! Wesley was our amazing bartender and paired our meal perfectly. All the dishes were spaced out and we never felt rushed."
Meredith D. noted, "Finally tried The Warbler, and I'm so glad I did! I had been worried that the food would be a little too 'precious,' maybe because of the bird theme (all the mixed drinks are named for songbirds), but the cooking was solid (as were the drinks)."
The Warbler is open from 4:30-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4:30-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4:30-9 p.m. on Sunday.