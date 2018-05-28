FOOD & DRINK

Racers tumble down hill in British cheese rolling competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Racers risk their bodies tumbling down a hill, all for a wheel of cheese and glory. (Madie Stevenson via Storyful)

In a centuries-old tradition unlike any other, daring racers and spectators alike flock to Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, England, to witness the village's annual cheese rolling race.



The event entails racers chasing a rolled wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a steep hill. The run is extremely dangerous, with many racers tumbling all the way down the 200-yard slope. The day features several races for men, women and children.

Flo Early won the women's event this year but also suffered a suspected shoulder injury. Spectator Brad Poole said on Twitter she was carted off the hill but later returned with her arm in a cast.


According to GloucestershireLive, Chris Anderson, 30, won two races this year, bringing his lifetime total to a record 22 victories.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthyu.s. & worldcheese
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News