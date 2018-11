Rack House Kitchen & Tavern offering Thanksgiving catering menu

Creating the perfect Thanksgiving dinner can be time-consuming experience. But this year, Rack House Kitchen & Tavern wants to take all the stress away.The restaurant is offering a Pickup, Heat & Serve catering menu just for the holiday.For more information about Rack House Kitchen & Tavern's Thanksgiving catering menu, visit http://www.rackhousetavern.com 2 cups oyster mushrooms, sliced2 cups shallots, chopped1/2 cup garlic, minced4 cups fresh green beans, blanched2 cups smoked pork stock3 cups heavy cream1/2 cup flour2 tbsp coarse grind black pepper3 tbsp kosher salt1 tbsp powdered rosemary2 cups crispy onions1 cup shredded cheddar cheese1/2 cup butter1/2 cup canola oilOne greased casserole dish1. Saute sliced mushrooms, shallots and garlic in canola oil over high heat. Add the salt and pepper.2. In a separate pot bring salted water to a rolling boil. Cook green beans for 4-5 minutes until partially cooked.3. In the same pan as the mushrooms add the butter. Saute vegetables with butter for 3-4 minutes.4. Add the green beans and the powdered rosemary and saute for 4-5 additional minutes, stirring frequently.5. Add the flour to the pan to make a roux. Stir the flour constantly to prevent burning.6. Add the pork stock and heavy cream and let simmer for a few minutes.7. Pour the entire contents of the saute pan into the greased casserole dish.8. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and top with crispy onions & cheddar cheese. Bake for 10-15 more minutes until cheese is melted and top is nice and brown.