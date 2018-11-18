FOOD & DRINK

Rack House Kitchen & Tavern offering Thanksgiving catering menu

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Creating the perfect Thanksgiving dinner can be time-consuming experience. But this year, Rack House Kitchen & Tavern wants to take all the stress away.

The restaurant is offering a Pickup, Heat & Serve catering menu just for the holiday.

For more information about Rack House Kitchen & Tavern's Thanksgiving catering menu, visit http://www.rackhousetavern.com

Smoked Green Bean Casserole
2 cups oyster mushrooms, sliced
2 cups shallots, chopped
1/2 cup garlic, minced
4 cups fresh green beans, blanched
2 cups smoked pork stock
3 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup flour

2 tbsp coarse grind black pepper
3 tbsp kosher salt
1 tbsp powdered rosemary
2 cups crispy onions
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup canola oil
One greased casserole dish

1. Saute sliced mushrooms, shallots and garlic in canola oil over high heat. Add the salt and pepper.
2. In a separate pot bring salted water to a rolling boil. Cook green beans for 4-5 minutes until partially cooked.
3. In the same pan as the mushrooms add the butter. Saute vegetables with butter for 3-4 minutes.
4. Add the green beans and the powdered rosemary and saute for 4-5 additional minutes, stirring frequently.
5. Add the flour to the pan to make a roux. Stir the flour constantly to prevent burning.
6. Add the pork stock and heavy cream and let simmer for a few minutes.
7. Pour the entire contents of the saute pan into the greased casserole dish.
8. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and top with crispy onions & cheddar cheese. Bake for 10-15 more minutes until cheese is melted and top is nice and brown.
