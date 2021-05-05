ice cream

The Original Rainbow Cone's new Lombard location opens Wednesday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Original Rainbow Cone is opening up its second location in west suburban Lombard Wednesday.

The iconic ice cream shop's original location has been open in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood for 95 years.

The new location is at 498 E. Roosevelt Road. Rainbow Cone's co-owner and founder's granddaughter will be on site for the reopening.

This location will have some specialty items like mini donuts and more. And you can of course get that famous five-flavor combo cone featuring chocolate, strawberry, palmer house, pistachio and orange sherbet, sliced, not scooped.

The Lombard location will feature indoor and outdoor seating plus, a drive-thru, a first of its kind for Rainbow Cone!

Rainbow Cone also operates a seasonal kiosk at Navy Pier and is also adding four new ice cream trucks.

For more information, visit rainbowcone.com.
