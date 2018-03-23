FOOD & DRINK

'Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers' debuts in Rogers Park

Photo: Vu N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fast food spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, the fresh addition is located at 6568 N. Sheridan Rd. (between Albion Ave. & Loyola Ave.) in Rogers Park.

This newcomer--which has multiple locations throughout the country--specializes in chicken fingers, sides and more.

On the menu, expect to see meals like the box combo with four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and Cane's signature dipping sauce. There are also meals where customers can order variations of the box combo and choose up to six fingers per order.

Diners can also opt for the three-finger sandwich with lettuce on a kaiser roll. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Joani O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 11th, said, "I had never heard of this chain, but hubby had and told me we had to have it as a family because like most kids, our daughter is a chicken tender or nugget fanatic. All they do here is fingers."

Yelper Amanda M. added, "Friendly employees, fast service, very clean restaurant, salty (yas!) crinkle cut fries and tasty chicken strips that were tender and crunchy."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Raising Canes Chicken Fingers is open Thursday-Saturday from 10am-3:30am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 10am-11pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News