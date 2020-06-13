Real Men Cook celebrates 4th decade, goes virtual

Urban America's premiere Father's Day charity event, Real Men Cook, is celebrating its fourth decade this year, and it's going virtual.Fred Dodson, of Real Men Cook and Krav Catering, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday to talk about the event.Real Men Cook will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. June 21 on Facebook Live, Zoom and Instagram Live. Visitto register.Broadcast partner 95.1 FM Chicago will also interview men and noted chefs on how they will be spending Father's Day.The event is free, but there is the option to make a donation.