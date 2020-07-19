Recipes to try for National Mango Day 2020; 'mangotini', 'mangorita'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- National Mango Day is coming up on Wednesday July 22, and what better way to celebrate the day than with a "mangotini"?
Monica Badlani, Partner and COO at Smrus Cream Liqueurs talked about how to drink mango liqueur.
Smrus was created as the Indian answer to Bailey's, Kahlúa, Jgermeister and other geographically-defined liqueurs.
The India inspired liqueurs play on the country's distinctive range of spices, flavors, and aromas.
Recipes:
Smrus Mangotini:
3 oz Somrus Mango Cream Liqueur
1 oz Stoli Vodka
Pour ingredients into an ice filled shaker; cap and shake until well-chilled; strain into a pre-chilled martini glass. Garnish with skewered maraschino cherries.
Smrus Mangorita:
3 oz Somrus Mango Cream Liqueur
1 oz Reposado Tequila
1/2 oz orange liqueur
Pour ingredients into an ice filled shaker; cap and shake until well-chilled; strain into a pre-chilled margarita glass, serving on the rocks. Garnish with a lime wheel
