recipe

Recipes to try for National Mango Day 2020; 'mangotini', 'mangorita'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- National Mango Day is coming up on Wednesday July 22, and what better way to celebrate the day than with a "mangotini"?

Monica Badlani, Partner and COO at Smrus Cream Liqueurs talked about how to drink mango liqueur.

Smrus was created as the Indian answer to Bailey's, Kahlúa, Jgermeister and other geographically-defined liqueurs.

The India inspired liqueurs play on the country's distinctive range of spices, flavors, and aromas.

Recipes:
Smrus Mangotini:
3 oz Somrus Mango Cream Liqueur

1 oz Stoli Vodka
Pour ingredients into an ice filled shaker; cap and shake until well-chilled; strain into a pre-chilled martini glass. Garnish with skewered maraschino cherries.

Smrus Mangorita:
3 oz Somrus Mango Cream Liqueur

1 oz Reposado Tequila
1/2 oz orange liqueur
Pour ingredients into an ice filled shaker; cap and shake until well-chilled; strain into a pre-chilled margarita glass, serving on the rocks. Garnish with a lime wheel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopliquorrecipefruitalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECIPE
Stacey Baca shares famous 7-Layer Dip recipe
Treat mom to baked oatmeal, fresh fruit smoothies at home
HOW TO: Breakfast-in-bed tray, family crafts for Mother's Day
Stacey Baca cooks up fun with homemade spaghetti sauce recipe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protestors stand off with officers while demonstrating near Lightfoot's home
Teen, children stole 2 cars from Chatham garage at gunpoint: woman
13 shot in Peoria
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with free ice cream
50 shot, 7 killed in Chicago weekend violence so far
Roman-style pizza, pinsa, gains following
Show More
Chicago officials, activists condemn CPD response to Columbus statue protest
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Black Lives Matter mural painted on South Side
Chicago Weather: Scattered storms early Sunday
More TOP STORIES News