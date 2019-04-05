Seafood fans, rejoice: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new addition to Hyde Park, called Red fish bleu fish, is located at 5121 S. Harper.
It comes courtesy of Chicago restaurateur Jovanis Bourgoub, who hails from France and owns the Porkchop restaurants, reports Patch. Expect seafood dishes from the Mediterranean, New Orleans and the Pacific Islands. Menu highlights include a clam and conch chowder served in a French bread bowl; shrimp fettuccine with Madagascar peas and aged Parmesan cheese in a creamy lobster bisque sauce; and red panko crusted Faroe Islands salmon with mango salsa.
With a three-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp so far, Red fish bleu fish has received mixed feedback--but it's still early days.
Yelper Craig C., who reviewed the new spot on Feb. 11, shared, "My crusted salmon with mango salsa was truly exceptional. It was served on a bed of spinach (which I liked) and a baked apple with more of the salsa. The salmon was a generous portion and perfectly cooked: flaky, pink throughout, with a slightly crusty coating."
Shelby G. noted, "Delicious! Ordered the salmon, which came with two sides, large portions and great flavor! Beautifully plated. Great, attentive service. The owner checked in to make sure everything was as expected. Highly recommend!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Red fish bleu fish is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Red fish bleu fish makes Hyde Park debut with seafood and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More