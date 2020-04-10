Easter takeout: Restaurants offering meals for pick-up and delivery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While dining in may not be an option for Easter 2020 due to the stay-at-home order still in place, many restaurants are still offering meals for pick-up and delivery.
The Duck Inn
2701 S. Eleanor St., Chicago
https://www.exploretock.com/theduckinnchicago/
Gene & Georgetti
500 N. Franklin, Chicago; 9421 W. Higgins, Rosemont
https://www.gandgtogo.com/easter-2020
Passero
3 S. Evergreen, Arlington Heights
http://www.eatpassero.com/sites/default/files/menus/Easter%20Dinner%20Menu.pdf
Sun Wah BBQ
5039 N. Broadway, Chicago
http://sunwahbbq.com/april-12-2020-easter-sunday/#more-872
River Roast
315 N. LaSalle St., Chicago
https://www.riverroastchicago.com/#_home
Gemini
2075 N. Lincoln Ave.
http://www.geminichicago.com
Lettuce Entertain You (select restaurants offering Easter pickup)
https://www.leye.com/in-the-know/in-the-restaurants/easter-delivery-carryout-specials/
Urban Tables
Delivery only ($3 within three miles of Rogers Park)
http://www.urbantableschicago.com/
Allegory
224 S. Main St., Naperville
https://downtownnaperville.com/business/allegory/
SixtyFour Wine Bar
123 Water St., ste 105A, Naperville
https://mcusercontent.com/6e8f4224402f344c0f5fa91d8/files/ace00339-6252-4249-82cc-409271b4fd9f/Easter_Brunch_To_Go_2020_Add_Number.pdf
Greektown, for Greek Easter:
Artopolis
http://artopolischicago.com
Athena
http://www.athenarestaurantchicago.com
Spectrum Bar & Grill
http://spectrumbarandgrill.com
