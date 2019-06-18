Food & Drink

Need a summer job? Reynolds Wrap will pay you to travel US, eat free barbecue!

Looking for a summer job?

Look no further! Reynolds Wrap is looking to hire a new employee who will travel the United States for two weeks.

Not only will they pay for travel, but, whoever is lucky enough to be named the 2019 Chief Grilling Officer will be able to taste test savory BBQ ribs from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country.

The CGO will additionally receive a $10,000 stipend and allow you to bring a guest along for the ride.

Applications will close on Wednesday, June 19 at 12 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksummertravel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty Racine officer killed trying to stop robbery
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
Cook Co. deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette in Little Village, police say
New Illinois texting, driving violations begin July 1
Officials ID man believed to have paid David Ortiz hitmen
Calif. mother accused in death of special-needs boy kept hidden in closet
LAPD officer who shot 3 in Costco was attacked first, attorney says
Show More
NJ Army vet who left for Vietnam before he could graduate HS gets diploma
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Taco Bell free Doritos Locos Tacos available today
No dreadlocks: NC pool owner says rules not racist
Boy, 5, dies after being shot, left at hospital in Kenosha
More TOP STORIES News