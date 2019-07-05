ribfest

Rib vendors competing for top prize at Naperville Ribfest

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a big day at the Naperville Ribfest!

Thousands of rib lovers are descending on Knoch Park for the annual event. Friday, 11 rib vendors will face off in three categories: for Best Ribs, Best Sauce and finally Kid's Choice, and the competition is tough!

Mary Howenstine, director of marketing for the Exchange Club of Naperville, which sponsors the event, joined ABC7 to talk about Ribfest. Howenstine will be a first-time judge for this year's contest.

WATCH: Tips for cooking the perfect ribs at home
Jim Clayton, owner of Texas Outlaws' Ribs, shares his tips for making barbecue at home.



If you haven't made it to the festival just yet, you still have Friday and Saturday to get your fill of ribs. Gates open at noon and country music star Brantley Gilbert is Friday night's music headliner.

Admission is $5 and concert tickets start at $30. For more information, visit ribfest.net.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Ribfest.
