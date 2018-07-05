Rick's Diner now open on Northwest Side

A new casual eatery has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Rick's Diner, the newcomer is located at 7544 W. Addison St. in Dunning on the Northwest Side.
This new offering serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner fare. Expect menu options such as omelets, pancakes and French toast for breakfast; burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches for lunch; and entrees like roast turkey, spaghetti and meatloaf for dinner. Check out the full menu here.
Rick's Diner has just two reviews on Yelp, which give it a 4.5-star rating thus far.
Mike C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 29, wrote, "Small little diner on Addison that just opened up! Friendly owner and good service. Very reasonably priced food, great bargain. Local diner food which was good. I'll be back to try more stuff."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rick's Diner is open from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
