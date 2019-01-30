Ring in the Year of the Pig with Chicago's best Chinese restaurants

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Chicago, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Sun Wah Bar-b-que
Photo: daniel y./Yelp
Topping the list is Sun Wah Bar-B-Que. Located at 5041 N. Broadway (between Winnemac and Carmen avenues) in Uptown, the Chinese spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the most popular Chinese restaurant in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 1,473 reviews on Yelp.
2. Duck Duck Goat
Photo: tim m./Yelp
Next up is West Town's Duck Duck Goat, situated at 857 W. Fulton Market. With four stars out of 1,111 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Chi Cafe
Photo: simon g./Yelp
Chi Cafe, located at 2160 S. Archer Ave., Suite A (between Cermak Road and 21st Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 1,046 reviews.
4. Fat Rice
Photo: eda x./Yelp
Fat Rice, a wine bar and Chinese and Portuguese spot in Logan Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 917 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2957 W. Diversey Ave. (between Richmond Street and Sacramento Avenue) to see for yourself.
5. Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings
Photo: winnie w./Yelp
Check out Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings, which has earned four stars out of 700 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot, which offers barbecue and more, at 2002 S. Wentworth Ave., Suite 103 (between Cullerton and 21st streets).