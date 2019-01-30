FOOD & DRINK

Ring in the Year of the Pig with Chicago's best Chinese restaurants

Sun Wah Bar-b-que. | Photo: Daniel Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
On Feb. 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Chicago, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Sun Wah Bar-b-que



Photo: daniel y./Yelp

Topping the list is Sun Wah Bar-B-Que. Located at 5041 N. Broadway (between Winnemac and Carmen avenues) in Uptown, the Chinese spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the most popular Chinese restaurant in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 1,473 reviews on Yelp.

2. Duck Duck Goat



Photo: tim m./Yelp


Next up is West Town's Duck Duck Goat, situated at 857 W. Fulton Market. With four stars out of 1,111 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chi Cafe



Photo: simon g./Yelp

Chi Cafe, located at 2160 S. Archer Ave., Suite A (between Cermak Road and 21st Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 1,046 reviews.

4. Fat Rice



Photo: eda x./Yelp

Fat Rice, a wine bar and Chinese and Portuguese spot in Logan Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 917 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2957 W. Diversey Ave. (between Richmond Street and Sacramento Avenue) to see for yourself.

5. Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings



Photo: winnie w./Yelp

Check out Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings, which has earned four stars out of 700 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot, which offers barbecue and more, at 2002 S. Wentworth Ave., Suite 103 (between Cullerton and 21st streets).
