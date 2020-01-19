Food & Drink

Enjoy farm-to-table feast in River North at Bar Ramone's Suckling Pig Sunday

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new tradition at Bar Ramone.

Every Sunday you can enjoy a family-style meal featuring a suckling pig, confit in duck fat, rosemary, & garlic, and served with a rich mustard pork jus alongside whipped potato puree, roasted parsnips and carrots glazed in Pedro Jimenez, and house-baked baguettes with herbed olive oil and vinegar.

Choose from either a quarter pig or half pig, and bring a bottle of vino to enjoy during the feast.

Name of event: Suckling Pig Sunday's at Bar Ramone

Date: Every Sunday

Hours: Noon-9 p.m.

Address: 441 N. Clark Street, Chicago 60654

Admission: $69.95 for a quarter pig (serves 2-3), $139.95 for a half pig (serves 4-6)

To make reservations, visit www.barramone.com.
