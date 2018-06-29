FOOD & DRINK

Rooftop lounge Z Bar debuts off Mag Mile

Photo: Z Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
In the mood for handcrafted cocktails and sweeping views of the city? Head up to rooftop lounge Z Bar, which recently opened at the Peninsula Chicago off the Magnificent Mile.

Expect cocktail options like the Manhattan Royale made with 18-year-old bourbon, black truffle bitters, rye and laced with 24-karat gold flakes, per Eater Chicago; True North, with vodka, blanc vermouth, maple and hibiscus leaf; and the vodka-infused Dynasty with raspberry, lime and ginger.

Look for globally inspired food with offerings that include Malaysian style chicken and beef satay, mini sliders made with wagyu beef, a seafood platter, steak fondue and more. The full menu can be seen here.

Z Bar has received solid feedback, with a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Nicola P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "Absolutely loved this bar! The staff was friendly from the time we walked in to the time we left. Wonderful views of the city greeted us when we walked in."

Yelper Garrett Y. added, "Wow, Z Bar is an amazing new rooftop bar in the Chicago scene. I have always loved going to The Bar at the Peninsula for drinks, but now I think I found my new favorite!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Z Bar is open from 2 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, noon-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-midnight on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Score ramen, cocktails and more at Bridgeport's new Shinya Ramen House
Pumpkin spice foods here for the season
Icylicious Ice Cream Rolls brings eponymous treats to Rogers Park
The 3 best gluten-free spots in Chicago
Calavera brings Mexican fare to West Town
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News