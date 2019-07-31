Room for rent: Weinermobile turns into pop-up hotel

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Oscar Mayer's iconic Weinermobile turned heads (no surprise) on Sherman Avenue in downtown Evanston, Wednesday.Beyond the fact there was a giant frankfurter parallel parked on the street, people were surprised to find out that meal on wheels partnered with Airbnb to offer a one-of-a-kind overnight stay inside.For $136 a night, people could rent the modified weinermobile-- complete with pull-out couch, flatscreen TV and speaker system-- for Lollapalooza weekend; it's sold out.When asked about the reasoning behind this event, Oscar Mayer's professional Hot Dogger Alex Hancher (known as Alexandog) answered frankly: "Because so many people think that you actually can sleep in the wienermobile, we thought this would be a perfect opportunity to actually allow hot dog lovers everywhere to be able to sleep in the wienermobile."The miniature resort will be relocated Thursday to a secret, secluded Evanston location to offer privacy for its guests--who will have a minifridge stocked with all the fixings and franks necessary for a Chicago Hot Dog feast. ABC 7 can confirm there is no ketchup in that fridge.