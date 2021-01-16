COVID-19 vaccine

Roscoe Village bar giving gift cards to coronavirus vaccine recipients

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bar on Chicago's North Side is helping to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Village Tap in Roscoe Village is giving out $10 gift cards to the first 1,000 people who show proof that they're vaccinated.

Gov. JB Pritzker laid out new information Friday on the rollout of the next phase of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The state will be moving to vaccination phase 1B on Jan. 25. The phase includes essential workers and people 65 and older.

First responders, like police and firefighters; corrections officers; food and agricultural workers, like those at food processing plants; grocery store workers, public transit employees, like flight crews and bus drivers; educators, such as teachers and school staff members; along with workers at shelters and adult day care would all fall under Phase 1B.

RELATED: Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

Hundreds of sites will be set up to vaccinate more than three million people in that group.
Four and a half weeks into Illinois' vaccine rollout, the state is averaging about 27,000 doses given per day.

While that figure is expected to rise, at the current rate it would take two and a half years for all Illinoisans to get the required two doses.

The governor is blaming slow federal distribution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoroscoe villagebarcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
IL gears up for next phase of COVID vaccine plan
Wisconsin launching mobile vaccination program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
UK COVID variant found in Chicago
Lotto Fever: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park: police
HHS secretary submits letter of resignation, cites Captiol riot as reason
Show More
Freight train strikes semi in Plainfield; truck driver cited
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
IL gears up for next phase of COVID vaccine plan
New Chicago speed camera enforcement takes effect Friday
More TOP STORIES News