FOOD & DRINK

'Roti Modern Mediterranean' opens newest location in Lincoln Park

Photo: Roti Modern Mediterranean/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Lincoln Park, called Roti Modern Mediterranean, is located at 1000 W. North Ave.

This is the 17th Illinois outpost for the fast, casual eatery. It also has locations in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Texas, New York, and Minnesota.

The menu features a customizable build-your-own plate concept where customers first start by choosing a base of rice, salad, a laffa (flatbread) wrap or pita sandwich. Then, select a protein like chicken roti, chicken kabob, steak roti, salmon kabab or falafel.

Next, add sides such as hummus, red cabbage slaw, couscous, or feta cheese; and then finish it off with sauces like yogurt and cucumber with dill, tahini, or roasted red pepper sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Roti Modern Mediterranean has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Ace M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 11th, said: "New favorite lunch spot! So happy this opened at such a great location! Admittedly, I'd never been to a Roti restaurant until now, but they've officially got a new fan for life."

Yelper Abigail H. added: "What do you get when you cross West Elm furnishings with fast casual food? Roti! This place is feels like a home goods store but has dynamite Mediterranean food."

And Jane V. said: "Went to the grand opening of the Roti Modern Mediterranean at this location. It is located in a very busy shopping center. The plus is that there is a parking lot."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Roti Modern Mediterranean is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-8pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurants
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News