Sabra recalls hummus sold in Indiana, Wisconsin over salmonella concerns

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Some containers of Sabra hummus are being voluntarily recalled due to potential contamination with salmonella.

Sabra Dipping Company announced that 2,100 cases of its 10-ounce containers of its classic hummus should be returned. No other Sabra products are affected by the recall.

During a routine screening, the FDA found salmonella in one tub of the hummus. Nobody has reported getting sick, but as a precaution, the company opted for a recall.

The product was sold in 16 states, including Wisconsin and Indiana. The product has the UPC of 300067 and an expiration date of April 26, 2021.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within12 to 72 hours. Most people recover without treatment, but in rare circumstances, hospitalization may be required.

If you have this product in your fridge, you can return it where you purchased it or contact Sabra at 1-866-265-6761 or at this website.
