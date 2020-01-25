Food & Drink

River North 'spy bar' SafeHouse Chicago joins Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- SafeHouse Chicago in River North is one of the restaurants featured during Chicago Restaurant Week 2020.

From Friday through Feb. 9, Choose Chicago welcomes the return of the city's 13th annual Chicago Restaurant Week. Diners can reserve tables online for multi-course meals at their favorite Chicagoland eateries at choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week.

This year, the selection is record-breaking, with more than 400 restaurants participating, including 350-plus restaurants in the city neighborhoods and 50 in the suburbs.

Director of Operations Sean Burke joined ABC7 Saturday morning to cook up some dishes featured on SafeHouse's restaurant week menu.

Name of dish: Spy Smash Burger

Ingredients:

Two 3.5 ounce ground-beef patties
One each hamburger brioche bun
One slice tomato

One slice red onion
One each leaf lettuce
One teaspoon butter, salted
Sixteen shakes salt and pepper mix

Preparation:

1. Press burger patties on griddle with patty paper one-eighth of an inch, season burger (four shakes per side). Cook for three minutes (one and a half minutes on each side)

2. Toast bun on flat top with butter.
3. Apply "cover" or cheese if necessary to the burger. Melt cheese on burger.
4. Plate open-faced with lettuce, onion and tomato on top bun and burger on the bottom bun.

All burgers are cooked to well done.

To learn more about SafeHouse Chicago visit safehousechicago.com.

It's located at 60 E. Ontario St.
