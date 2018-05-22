FOOD & DRINK

San Diego's Ballast Point Brewing debuts Fulton Market brewpub

Photo: Ballast Point Chicago/Yelp

By Hoodline
Ballast Point, a popular brewery from San Diego, has opened a new brewpub in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival is located at 212 N. Green St. in Fulton Market.

With 12,000 square feet to play with, Ballast Point brought its full brewing experience to the space, reports Brewbound. The brewpub features a three-barrel brewing system, a 38-seat bar with 100 taps, and a 250-seat restaurant. Plus, a rooftop bar is expected to open this summer.

Visitors can choose from 40 to 50 different beers, as well as brews still under development and only available in Chicago. And from the kitchen, diners can order contemporary American dishes -- including fish tacos, bratwurst and burgers -- made with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

Thus far, Ballast Point has a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Levi A., one of the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said, "Great beer, ambiance, and amazing food. One hundred beer taps, veggie options, friendly knowledgeable staff. Props to everyone working the kitchen because I've never had such amazing food and dessert at a brewery."

And Cassandra F. wrote, "Great space for a brewery; the place was packed and very lively, and the bartenders still were attentive and moving at a quick pace considering the amount of people in there. It's a huge open space with great beers and tasty bites."

Head on over to check it out: Ballast Point is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
Dig in to barbecue, spicy rice cakes and more at 3 new Korean spots in Chicago
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News