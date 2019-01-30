Sarah Spain shares Game Day recipes with Sara Lee Premium Meats

This segment produced with and sponsored by Sara Lee Premium Meats.
The Big Game is almost here!! Are you ready with the appetizers and food for your guests that they really want? Well, ESPN's Sarah Spain stopped by WCL to share some fast, easy and delicious appetizers from Sara Lee Premium Meats!!
Sarah shows Val and Ryan how to make Winning Wontons using Sara Lee Premium Meats. Ryan whips up Savory Ham Winning Wontons and Val makes the spicy Buffalo Chicken Winning Wontons!
Sara Lee Premium Meats are a great choice - they use fresh high quality cuts of meat and ingredients that have no added hormones and no nitrates added for a fresh delicious taste every time!
If you want these recipes, find out some Game Day party hacks and football facts and so much more visit Sara Lee Premium Meats at https://saraleedeli.com/ and let Sara Lee Premium Meats Make the Big Game!
You can also enter a chance to win their Family Game Day Experience. It includes:
-10 tickets to a Football Game (within 100 miles of your home; no airfare included)
-Use of a mobile tailgating Unit
-$750 Gift Card for food/drinks
-Have a meet and greet with ESPN's Sarah Spain
Value: $4500
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins 12/29/18 at 12:01 a.m. ET, and ends 2/28/19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 48 continental U.S. & D.C. (excluding Alaska and Hawaii,) 18 or older as of date of entry. Approx. total ARV of prizes: $4,500. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules, available at www.GameDay.SaraLeeDeli.com. Sponsor: Tyson Foods, Inc., 400 South Jefferson Street, Chicago IL 60607
And everyone in the studio audience went home with a Sara Lee Premium Meats swag bag!
