Easter meal ideas: Saranello's offers holiday family feast for pick-up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Make your Easter meal easy with Saranello's Easter brunch family feast!

Dig into beef brisket, honey baked ham, mac and cheese and pie for dessert.

Customers can stop by the Wheeling location for curb-side pick-up, freeing up more time to spend with the family this holiday.

The Saranello's Easter meal feeds a family of four for $79.95. They also have an option to add on a make-at-home mimosa

For more information and their menu, visit us at saranellos.com. You can also place your order at 847-777-6878.

To see all carryout and delivery options at a Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant near you, visit www.leye.com.
