Satisfy your cravings for Mediterranean food with these 3 Chicago newcomers

Shawarma Stop
947 W. Wellington Ave., Lakeview
Photo: shawarma stop/Yelp
Shawarma Stop is a quick-service Mediterranean spot that offers "classic homemade recipes with a modern twist," per its website. The restaurant prides itself on using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.
The restaurant's extensive menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, wraps, bowls, lunch specials and more. Look for notable options such as the falafel wrap served with hummus, pickles and tahini sauce, or the Combo Feast with kifta, chicken kebabs and falafel. Check out the website for a complete list of offerings.
Yelpers are excited about Shawarma Stop, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on the site.
Samir B., who reviewed it on Sept. 24, wrote, "I have been in and out of the new Shawarma Stop multiples time since they first opened about a month or so ago. I brought my family and we all ordered multiple items to give everything a try and not one of us was unhappy!"
Christine E. added, "I'm so happy I found this place, the food is freshly made and delicious. The menu has a great variety and the hummus bowl is a great option if you're eating no carbs."
Shawarma Stop is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
The Steak Out
2113 S. State St., South Side
Photo: jeff b./Yelp
The Steak Out is a traditional steakhouse with a Mediterranean twist. It features grilled salmon fillets, shrimp platters, grilled chicken and the popular ribeye steak.
Menu options include beef, chicken and shrimp kebabs served with rice and Mediterranean salad.
The Steak Out is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Danny O., who reviewed the restaurant on Oct. 9, wrote, "Great steaks at an affordable price! I had the ribeye and my friend had a mixed grill and we were not disappointed."
The Steak Out is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Cafe Bonhomme
180 N. Upper Wacker Drive, The Loop
Photo: ryan j./Yelp
Cafe Bonhomme is a Mediterranean, American and Italian restaurant that aims to combine "the elegance of an Old World cafe with the casual nature of a neighborhood eatery," according to its website.
It sits across from Beatnik on the River, an outdoor space also operated by the Bonhomme Hospitality Group. Look for favorites such as baba ghanoush, curry meatballs, beet hummus and seared Iberico-wrapped scallops. Thirsty? An array of signature cocktails, coffees, juices and smoothies are on offer. Here's the full menu.
Yelpers are generally positive about Cafe Bonhomme, which currently holds four stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
"Amazing Mediterranean fusion restaurant right on the Chicago River,"wrote Stav K. "The food was very unique and everything we got was delicious with very interesting and artistic combinations of flavors and presentations. We also got a few cocktails that our server recommended and they were some of the best cocktails we have had in Chicago."
Cafe Bonhomme is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)