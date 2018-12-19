Satisfy your cravings with 3 new Indian restaurants in Chicago

---
Egg-O-Holic
833 W. Chicago Ave., River West
Photo: EGG-0-HOLIC/Yelp
Egg-O-Holic is an Indian, vegetarian and halal spot.
Inspired by the owners' nostalgia for Egg Nights back in India, this River West spot is the eatery's second location and serves egg and other dishes with a mix of Indian spices. The menu features bhurjis, eggetizers, two types of sandwiches (egg grill and veggie-only grill) and dishes like chicken tangri.
You'll also find specials like an omelette stuffed with cheese and masala boiled eggs and an Indian version of grilled cheese (with veggies and sriracha-flavored boiled egg). View the spot's complete offerings here.
Yelp users are excited about Egg-O-Holic, which currently holds five stars out of five reviews on the site.
Akash B., who reviewed the new spot on Dec. 14, wrote, "This is very different than your typical Indian food spot and has great flavors. It's one of the few places in the city to serve true Indian Chai too! I particularly liked its bombay-style sandwiches and the bhurji, which has ground up hard boiled egg in a mix of indian spices."
Egg-O-Holic is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Siri Restaurant Chicago
1520 W. Taylor St., University Village - Little Italy
PHOTO: SIRI INDIAN RESTAURANT/YELP
Siri Restaurant Chicago is an Indian spot.
At this white tablecloth restaurant, which features Northern and Southern Indian cuisine, the menu is organized by categories like biryani, breads and vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. Favorite main dishes include the chicken tikka masala (made in a creamy tomato and cashew sauce) and Dal Mahkani with black lentils slow cooked on a charcoal flame overnight (it's flavored with ginger and fenugreek leaves and finished with rich cream).
Siri Restaurant Chicago's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of four reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Reg E., who reviewed Siri Restaurant Chicago on November 26, wrote, "I got the chana masala, chicken tikka masala and lamb rogan josh.The chana and chicken were phenomenal. I also had a mango lassi, which was perfect."
Siri Restaurant Chicago is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekends.
KayBees Indian Flavor Shop
1234 N. Halsted St., Goose Island
Photo: PRACHI P./Yelp
KayBees Indian Flavor Shop is an Indian spot.
At this no-frills restaurant, you'll find an extensive menu with Indian curries, vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers, chicken, lamb and seafood dishes and a few desserts. Popular dishes include cauliflower with potatoes, butter chicken, samosas and chicken tiki masala.
For breakfast, try a mango lassi drink and the Idli-vada combo, which includes soft idlis and crispy vada (resembles a mini doughnut) served with spicy sambar and coconut chutney sauces). Check out the full menu here.
Yelper Sabah A., who visited KayBees Indian Flavor Shop on Oct. 2 and gave it four stars, wrote, "I ordered the palak paneer, garlic naan and Aloo Paratha. It was very solid all around and definitely hit the spot! This is the best takeout option near south of Devon Avenue."
Starla C., added, "My husband is from South India, and I love Indian food. We came here for lunch and had some of best dosas and idlis we've eaten in the city south of Devon. The cauliflower potato dish was yummy -- not too heavy or salty-- and the naan was very good too. I hope this place stays around and keeps making tasty Indian food!"
KayBees Indian Flavor Shop is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.