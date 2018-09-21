Satisfy your sandwich cravings with these 3 Chicago newcomers

CHICAGO --Looking for the best new sandwiches in Chicago? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some sandwiches.
Steingold's Station
4642 N. Francisco Ave., Ravenswood Manor
Photo: brent g./Yelp
Steingold's Station is a small Jewish deli owned by a husband and wife team that is focused on high quality, responsibly sourced ingredients, per its website. This is its second location, with the first open since last year in North Center.
Expect cold and hot sandwiches and caffeinated beverages. Notable menu choices include a turkey, lettuce and tomato sandwich called The Nephew; the Uncle Paul with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise; and the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast bagel. Here's the menu.
Steingold's Station currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Lauren E., who reviewed the deli on June 9, wrote, "We love this place! Right next to the Francisco brown line stop it's super easy to grab and go. They do get kind of crowded in there, though, and for breakfast sandwiches, once they're gone, that's it for the day. The staff is so nice, chatty and will help you decide what to get if you can't choose."
Simone T. noted, "Great quality, fresh and a great staff that make my morning with a yummy breakfast."
Steingold's Station is open from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Frunchroom
4042 N. Milwaukee Ave., Portage Park
Photo: danielle a./Yelp
Frunchroom is a cafe and deli that offers sandwiches and breakfast and brunch. According to Eater Chicago, the restaurant is a collaboration between former Community Tavern chef de cuisine Matt Saccaro and the tavern's founder, Quay Tao.
A frunchroom is similar to a "front room," or living room, and this spot's interior and atmosphere reflect that. For sandwiches, try the chicken schnitzel with chili honey, mustard and pickles; or the house ham and butterkase (a semisoft cheese) with pickles and choucroute. Bagels, pasta and burgers are also on the menu.
Yelpers are excited about Frunchroom, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews.
Larry C., who reviewed it in July, wrote, "We enjoyed a delicious BLT, grilled cheese, hummus, meatballs, ham sandwich and we were given a sample of the very tasty chicken matzo ball soup. Every item was freshly prepared and scrumptious."
Betty S. noted, "The menu is rather different as far as a mix of things but it is listed as an Italian/Jewish deli. I ordered the Margherita pizza and my husband ordered the meatballs. He said they were the best meatballs he has had."
Frunchroom is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
No. 7 Cafe
2485 N. Clark St., Park West
Photo: m l./Yelp
No. 7 Cafe is serving up sandwiches, breakfast and more in a small, casual space.
Menu offerings include chicken, veggie and beef burgers, curry chicken and roasted duck sandwiches, avocado toast and sides like sweet potato fries, Cajun fried mushrooms, mozzarella sticks and more. Here's the menu.
Yelpers are still warming up to No. 7 Cafe, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 17 reviews on the site.
Alex G. wrote, "The Asian barbecue pork sandwich is really good, and they have a lot of options. I really like their sandwiches ... The service is very friendly, and the restaurant is nicely designed, well-decorated and clean."
No. 7 Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7-1 a.m. on Friday, 8-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.