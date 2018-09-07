Satisfy your tapas cravings with these 3 Chicago newcomers

Bar Ramone
441 N. Clark St., Near North
Photo: bar ramone/Yelp
Bar Ramone is a wine bar that focuses on Spanish tapas and wine from around the world. The wine list is curated by Ryan Arnold and Richard Hanauer and features just over 100 bottles.
Expect small plates like beef katsu, baby eggplant and ham and cheese boards. Entrees like slow-roasted pork shank and ribeye steaks are also on offer. Here's the menu.
Bar Ramone's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Steve A., who reviewed it on Aug. 30, wrote, "It's not just a small plates restaurant, but actually closer to a true tapas bar, with many traditional Spanish dishes, and a few twists or completely new creations."
Yelper Kevin F. wrote, "What more can you ask for? Great wine, small bites and amazing staff! We had a great time last week and can't wait to go back."
Bar Ramone is open from 4-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 4-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Bulerias Tapas Bar
2507 W. North Ave., Humboldt Park
Photo: john c./Yelp
Bulerias Tapas Bar is a tapas bar and Spanish spot. In Spanish, the word "bulerias" refers to a fast, rhythmic form of flamenco dancing, and according to the restaurant's website, the eatery aims to offer a fun and energetic vibe, from the food to the decor.
The expansive menu offers brunch, lunch and dinner fare in addition to libations and other beverages. Look for bacon-wrapped shrimp, chorizo with housemade potatoes, chicken Parmesan and grilled salmon with Spanish saffron rice, asparagus and artichoke. The full menu can be seen here.
Bulerias Tapas Bar is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of five reviews.
Yelper John G. wrote, "This place has a wide variety of tapas with good portion sizes. The servers were very nice. The decor was well done. It's worth a visit!"
Bulerias Tapas Bar is open from 11 a.m.- 11:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Aba
302 N. Green St., Floor 3, West Town
Photo: aba/Yelp
Aba is a Mediterranean spot, offering tapas and more with rooftop seating and skyline views. Raw and cooked meat are both on offer as are appetizers such as hummus, spreads and mezze. Try the charred lamb tartare, grilled octopus and shrimp cocktails.
Signature cocktails include the Blueberry Spritz with Beefeater gin, blueberry cordial and lime, and the Aloe It's Me, complete with mezcal, aloe, lime and jalapeno.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 138 reviews on Yelp, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Rebecca G. wrote, "Very impressed with Aba. A trendy restaurant/bar tastefully decorated with hanging lights and trees. One of the bars opens up to the outside terrace so we felt a pleasant evening breeze during our meal."
Yelper Tim O. wrote, "If bringing the proper appetite, attitude and dining partners, this can easily be one of the most memorable meals you will have in the city this year."
Aba is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4-10 p.m. on Sunday.