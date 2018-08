Saucy Porka brings Asian fusion fare to Hyde Park

A new Asian fusion spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Saucy Porka , it is located at 1164 E. 55th St. in Hyde Park near the University of Chicago.This is Saucy Porka's second brick-and-mortar eatery -- it has another in the South Loop -- and serves up fare inspired by Asian and Latin American cuisines. It features a spacious dining area and outdoor seating.On the menu, offerings include chorizo egg rolls with queso fresco cheese, sweet potato and avocado aioli; banh mi sandwiches served with chips; bao tacos, or bacos, with pork carnitas, shrimp, tofu, beef barbacoa or Thai chicken; and rice bowls. Check out the full menu here With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Saucy Porka seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Ben K., who reviewed it on Aug. 4, wrote, "Always heard good things about Saucy Porka, and let me tell you, they are all true. I ordered the beef barbacoa baco, and it tasted as good as it looked."And Keith B. wrote , "I had the beef and the carnitas bacos. Both were pretty tasty and had a good portion of meat."Head on over to check it out: Saucy Porka is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.