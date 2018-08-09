FOOD & DRINK

Saucy Porka brings Asian fusion fare to Hyde Park

Photo: Amy L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Asian fusion spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Saucy Porka, it is located at 1164 E. 55th St. in Hyde Park near the University of Chicago.

This is Saucy Porka's second brick-and-mortar eatery -- it has another in the South Loop -- and serves up fare inspired by Asian and Latin American cuisines. It features a spacious dining area and outdoor seating.

On the menu, offerings include chorizo egg rolls with queso fresco cheese, sweet potato and avocado aioli; banh mi sandwiches served with chips; bao tacos, or bacos, with pork carnitas, shrimp, tofu, beef barbacoa or Thai chicken; and rice bowls. Check out the full menu here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Saucy Porka seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Ben K., who reviewed it on Aug. 4, wrote, "Always heard good things about Saucy Porka, and let me tell you, they are all true. I ordered the beef barbacoa baco, and it tasted as good as it looked."

And Keith B. wrote, "I had the beef and the carnitas bacos. Both were pretty tasty and had a good portion of meat."

Head on over to check it out: Saucy Porka is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Carla Hall visits soul food go-to Pearl's Place
McDonald's flagship store reopens in River North
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man fatally shot during Longwood Manor home invasion ID'd
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop
2 women attacked by pit bull, dog hit with shovel in Burnside
Willow Creek Community Church elder board steps down
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Fillmyer gets first big league win as Royals top Cubs 9-0
Is your underwear helping or hurting your chances of becoming a father?
Show More
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
Man, 83, beaten to death in Texas; suspect allegedly kicked, stomped on victim
Rauner will not send National Guard to Chicago to help end violence
Body recovered from Lake Michigan in Kenwood
South Side residents outraged by 'bait truck' caught on video
More News