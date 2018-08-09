A new Asian fusion spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Saucy Porka, it is located at 1164 E. 55th St. in Hyde Park near the University of Chicago.
This is Saucy Porka's second brick-and-mortar eatery -- it has another in the South Loop -- and serves up fare inspired by Asian and Latin American cuisines. It features a spacious dining area and outdoor seating.
On the menu, offerings include chorizo egg rolls with queso fresco cheese, sweet potato and avocado aioli; banh mi sandwiches served with chips; bao tacos, or bacos, with pork carnitas, shrimp, tofu, beef barbacoa or Thai chicken; and rice bowls. Check out the full menu here.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Saucy Porka seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Ben K., who reviewed it on Aug. 4, wrote, "Always heard good things about Saucy Porka, and let me tell you, they are all true. I ordered the beef barbacoa baco, and it tasted as good as it looked."
And Keith B. wrote, "I had the beef and the carnitas bacos. Both were pretty tasty and had a good portion of meat."
Head on over to check it out: Saucy Porka is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Saucy Porka brings Asian fusion fare to Hyde Park
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News