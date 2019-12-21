Locally produced sausage recalled for possibly containing plastic

More than a thousand pounds of a locally produced sausage is being recalled.
The 12-ounce packages of Berkshire Natural Casing Sausage could contain pieces of plastic inside it.
The packaging has the lot code: S318 printed on it.
The food was shipped to stores across the state and New York.
The sausage is made by the Ashland Sausage company in Carol Stream.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
