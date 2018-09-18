Craving upscale pizza, pasta or other Italian treats? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Casati's Pizza Vino, the new addition is located at 444 W. Fullerton Parkway in the Park West.
Owner Stefano Casati and chef Christian Fantoni are serving up Roman-style pizzas with a light and airy crust, topped with flavors like walnut, gorgonzola and balsamic vinegar; or buffalo milk burrata with grilled Michigan peaches and mint.
For pastas, check out the Scott's Cappellacci: house-made lobster ravioli with shrimp ragout and fennel in lobster broth. (Full menu available here.)
Casati's Pizza Vino has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.
"The pizza was great. Their unique crust is soft and fluffy on the inside and crispy outside," wrote Sheila H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 2. "The pasta dishes had wonderful texture and sauces that were full of flavor without being too heavy."
And Jojo S. agreed, "Just absolutely delightful. Go for the papadarelle ragu -- perfect portion. Our family of five split a couple pizzas -- margarita and the bianco -- and a couple of pasta dishes and it was perfect."
Head on over to check it out: Casati's Pizza Vino is open from 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Score pizza and more at Park West's new Casati's Pizza Vino
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News