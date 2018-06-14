FOOD & DRINK

Score seafood and more at Belmont Heights's La Palapa

Photo: John P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Seafood fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called La Palapa, the new addition is located at 3350 N. Harlem Ave. in Belmont Heights.

The menu is focused on Mexican-style seafood dishes. Look for dinner plates like the Filete Relleno, which includes tilapia, octopus, crab and shrimp topped with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and cheese. You can also get common Mexican fare such as quesadillas, tacos and burritos, with a variety of protein options.

La Palapa has gotten good reviews in its first days, with a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Faustino H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 28, said, "I really like this place. Tried the rompe colchon loaded with seafood. Spicy, but delicious, and langostinos... really good stuff."

Yelper Dan M. added, "I frequently go the South Side location and love the food there. The new North Side location is not the best. Smaller than south side location."

Head on over to check it out: La Palapa is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
Dig in to barbecue, spicy rice cakes and more at 3 new Korean spots in Chicago
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Police: Man robs adult bookstore, nearly hit trying to dodge cops
More News