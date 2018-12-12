Score seafood boils and more at Lincoln Park's new Jumbo Crab | Hoodline

FOOD & DRINK

Photo: Jumbo Crab/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Cajun spot, offering seafood and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Lincoln Park, called Jumbo Crab, is located at 1443 W. Fullerton Ave.

Don't be afraid to get your hands dirty at this spot: chow down on King crab legs, lobster tail and crawfish (served with corn and potato). Try the fried shrimp, calamari or oysters that come with Cajun fries, or design your own seafood combo, selecting from seasonings like garlic butter, lemon pepper and cajun.

Wash it all down with one of its six beers on tap or a glass of red or white wine. (View the complete menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Jumbo Crab is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Carol W., who was the first to review the spot on Nov. 30, wrote, "The food we had was fantastic. A crisp house salad, true-to-form New England clam chowder and fried oysters that were delivered hot and crispy. It has a fully-stocked bar with a nice draft list, as well as the usual wines and spirits."

Yelper Y. K. added, "This place has their act together, and the food is sublime! Their fried oysters are simply addictive. They use a unique batter that keeps fried items delicately crisp outside and creamy inside."

Head on over to check it out: Jumbo Crab is open from 3 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
