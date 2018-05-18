Score tacos and more at Portage Park's new Tatas Tacos

Craving tacos? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Tatas Tacos, the newcomer is located at 4929 W. Irving Park Road in Portage Park.
This eclectic new taco shop prides itself on "locally grown and hand-selected ingredients," according to its website. Options include bacon-wrapped shrimp with tomatoes and chipotle aioli; chorizo with potatoes, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and chile sauce; and al pastor pork with pineapple, cilantro and onions.
Other menu items include tortas, soups, quesadillas, and the El Chappo: french fries topped with steak, chorizo, cheese and sour cream.
With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Kymberlee Kaye R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 8, said, "I'm so excited about this place! They are family-owned and friendly beyond words. The food is fresh and flavorful. I loved the fish tacos and the elote. Delicious!"
And Gabby S. said, "Amazing experience if you're looking for authentic food with all your favorite ingredients. You will definitely want to take the time to explore every item on the menu."
Head on over to check it out: Tatas Tacos is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
