Food & Drink

Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's nationwide Wednesday with new Shamrock McFlurry

McDonald's Shamrock Shake returns nationwide Wednesday with a new Shamrock McFlurry.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- McDonald's "cult-favorite" Shamrock Shake will be released nationwide Wednesday, along with a new green dessert.

The fast food chain announced the release earlier this month, and said the classic shake will once again be available nationwide for the first time since 2017. McDonald's is also introducing the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The two green sweet treats mark the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake, the company said.

"We've been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years, and it's become synonymous with McDonald's ever since," McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said.

The Shamrock Shake features vanilla soft serve blended with a minty flavor and topped with a whipped topping. The new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry features vanilla soft serve with a minty flavor and Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

Shamrock enthusiasts can experience the luck of the 50th Shamrock Season at McDonald's starting Wednesday at all participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, the company said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagowest loopmcdonald'sfoodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rod Blagojevich arrives back at Chicago home after prison sentence commuted
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
Patti Blagojevich reunites with husband after prison release
Person of interest in custody in sex abuse of toddler at River North restaurant: CPD
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Woman accused in baby kidnapping plot pleads not guilty
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Wednesday
Show More
News Fix: Mike Bloomberg joins Dems Wednesday for 9th debate
Longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty passes away at 79
Gov. Pritzker to deliver budget address Wednesday
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills shooting: Sources
4 Illinois governors have served time
More TOP STORIES News