Small bites: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in Chicago

Hoodline rounded up Chicago's most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on National Cupcake Day, also known as Dec. 15.
1. Sweet Mandy B's
Photo: VICTORIA A./Yelp
Topping the list is Sweet Mandy B's, located at 1208 W. Webster Ave. (between Magnolia and Racine avenues) in Sheffield Neighbors. Founded in 2002, the bakery is the most popular cupcake spot in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,508 reviews on Yelp.
Cupcake aficionados can choose from a dozen or so freshly baked flavors. Yelpers rave about the carrot cake, snickerdoodle and Cookie Monster (it's got an actual chocolate chip cookie on the bottom).
2. Maddiebird Bakery
PHOTO: NATALIE K./YELP
Next up is Edgewater's Maddiebird Bakery, situated at 1445 W. Devon Ave. (between Greenview and Newgard avenues). With five stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cupcakes, custom cakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Named after owner Michele McAtee's daughter, the shop offers classic flavors from chocolate to red velvet and coconut, according to theculturetrip.com. The cupcakes may just hit your sweet spot. Vegan and gluten-free treats are also on offer. View the menu here.
3. Molly's Cupcakes
PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER V./YELP
Streeterville's Molly's Cupcakes, located at 419 E. Illinois St. (between McClurg Court and New Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers cupcakes, desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 383 reviews.
Yelpers rave about the center-filled blueberry cheesecake, peanut butter Nutella and Samoa cupcakes. Try the red velvet cupcake named "Best Cupcake" by the Chicago Reader. View this spot's complete offerings here.
4. Sprinkles Cupcakes
PHOTO: AUBREY L./YELP
Sprinkles Cupcakes, a bakery that offers desserts and cupcakes in Streeterville, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,058 Yelp reviews. Head over to 50 E. Walton St. (between Rush Street and Ernst Court) to see for yourself.
Described by Yelpers as "little cups of sweet heaven" and "heaven on Earth," this spot's cupcakes come in flavors like salty caramel, s'mores, strawberry, carrot cake and more.
The holiday joy box comes with red velvet, chocolate peppermint, Christmas cookie and gingerbread cupcakes. Late-night cravings? Try the Cupcake ATM.
5. Defloured
PHOTO: JOSH G./YELP
Finally, in Andersonville, check out Defloured, which has earned five stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, at 1477 W. Balmoral Ave. (between Glenwood Avenue and Clark Street).
At this gluten-free bakery, get classic cupcakes like the carrot cake with cream cheese frosting or Sprinkle Me Delicious with vanilla or chocolate frosting.