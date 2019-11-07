recall

Smoked salmon recalled due to botulism threat

More than a dozen states, including Illinois, are recalling smoked salmon due to a botulism threat.

Mill Stream Corp. is voluntarily recalling cold smoked salmon for fear of possible botulism, according to the FDA.

That form of food poisoning can cause general weakness, double-vision, dizziness and abdominal distention, and in some cases it can also be fatal.

The potentially tainted products were sold from March through September of this year in sealed packages.

Officials said no related illnesses have been reported so far.

Some of the state affected include: Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Utah, Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Washington, Georgia, Illinois, Virginia, Michigan and Texas.

Consumers with questions should contact the company for more information at 207-266-0621.
