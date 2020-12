SNAP outreach specialist supports community at Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

EMBED >More News Videos Despite facing unprecedented obstacles during the 2020 school year, students in Crown Point came together to raise over $5,000 for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

MERRILLVILLE, Indiana (WLS) -- With food insecurity on the rise nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana created a new position to coordinate SNAP benefits outreach and mobile food distribution."Hunger and food insecurity are something that I have a direct correlation with," said Krystle Jelks, the food bank's new SNAP outreach specialist. "It's just a really important field, and so I jumped at the chance to be a part."Jelks, who grew up in Northwest Indiana, was excited to take on a new role and help her home community."One of the misconceptions about being on SNAP is that it's this long, drawn-out thing. Really, typical families are only on it for about six months to a year which is the time that they need just. a little help and assistance securing their food resources," Jelks said.If you're in need of food, you can call 773-247-FOOD or click here to locate a food pantry near you.You can help Feed the Love by donating to our virtual food drive.