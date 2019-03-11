Food & Drink

Some Chef Boyardee meals recalled due to undeclared allergens

EMBED <>More Videos

The recall affects Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken and Vegetables.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- The makers of Chef Boyardee are recalling Rice with Chicken and Vegetables microwaveable meals.

It comes after some customers complained the 7.5-ounce bowls contained beef ravioli, which was not declared on the label.

Conagra reported the product was produced and packaged on Jan. 16.

The company shipped the microwaveable entrees to retailers in Florida, Kentucky and New York.

Consumers can identify the recalled 7.5-ounce bowls, which are labeled as "Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables" by looking for a package code of 210090151050045L and best-by date of "Jul082020" on the bottom of each bowl. All of the bowls also have the establishment number "EST. 794" printed inside the USDA inspection mark.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of the product, according to FSIS.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," according to the recall notice.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Danielle Richardson, Conagra's manager of quality, at 800-921-7404.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfloridakentuckynew yorkallergiesrecallus world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in duffel bag in Calif.
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Police issue alert after River North robberies
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
Show More
Des Plaines woman fatally struck by vehicle in Niles
Trump budget to seek more than $8B for border wall
CSO musicians go on strike
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
More TOP STORIES News