Some Chef Boyardee meals recalled due to undeclared allergens

NEW YORK -- The makers of Chef Boyardee are recalling Rice with Chicken and Vegetables microwaveable meals.It comes after some customers complained the 7.5-ounce bowls contained beef ravioli, which was not declared on the label.Conagra reported the product was produced and packaged on Jan. 16.The company shipped the microwaveable entrees to retailers in Florida, Kentucky and New York.Consumers can identify the recalled 7.5-ounce bowls, which are labeled as "Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables" by looking for a package code of 210090151050045L and best-by date of "Jul082020" on the bottom of each bowl. All of the bowls also have the establishment number "EST. 794" printed inside the USDA inspection mark.There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of the product, according to FSIS."Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," according to the recall notice.Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Danielle Richardson, Conagra's manager of quality, at 800-921-7404.