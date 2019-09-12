Food & Drink

South Shore bakery owner converts dairy lovers with delicious vegan alternatives

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Shore bakery owner has managed to make chocolate chip cookies, muffins and cupcakes without "traditional" ingredients, and it's all because she's "programmed" to be vegan.

Betty BOT Bakery has been in business on Chicago's South Side for 12 years.

"When it comes to veganism, everyone has a different reason for being vegan. Some are for the animals or the environment or health," said Betty Alper, the bakery's owner. "For me, it encompasses all the reasons."

"Robots, they do what they are supposed to do," Alper said. "I see veganism as something I'm supposed to do because it affects so many different things."

Armed with her training from the Culinary Institute of America and vegan lifestyle, Alper honed recipes over the years. She said her classic chocolate chip cookies took time to find a vegan balance.

"It's definitely not animal-based, it is plant-based," Alper said.

Instead of eggs, Alper uses ground flax seeds.

"When you take flax and add water, it gets slimy and acts as a binder," Alper said.

The chocolate chips don't include dairy.

Alper also shared her family's favorite waffle recipe made with a plant-based butter alternative, soy milk and more of that ground flax.

Her bakery supplies vegan baked goods to cafes and stores around the area, including Build Coffee in Woodlawn.

Even some carnivores are converts.

"I just expected it not to be not as sweet as a full and nourishing dessert but it was better," said customer Davon Clark.

Maira Khwaja said the baked goods "tasted amazing."

"I asked her, 'Are you sure all of these are vegan?'" Khwaja said.

Alper's treats give vegans who are used to passing up dairy-rich desserts more options.

As mainstream restaurants expand their menus, Betty BOT keeps cooking and staying ahead of the curve on South Shore Drive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouth shorebakeryfoodvegan
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado warning west of DeKalb County, storms lead to flash flooding in McHenry, Lake, Ill., counties
Teen dies after being pulled from high school pool in NW Indiana
Partial building collapse in West Garfield Park: CFD
Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts
NTSB: Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted
Family: Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself
Walmart rolls out grocery delivery subscription
Show More
Probe: CPS handling of sex abuse claims 'tragic'
Former Posen mayor convicted of embezzlement dies
GameStop closing 180-200 stores across US
Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
More TOP STORIES News