CHICAGO (WLS) -- In just a few days you can experience authentic southern hospitality right here in Chicago. Join Fulton Market Kitchen as they collaborate with Jack Daniel's for a one-night-only "Taste of the South" event on Wednesday, March 27th. Guests will be transported to the south as Fulton Market Kitchen's edgy and artistic interior is transformed into one of Southern charm and character.
Taste of the South Evening with Jack Daniel's
Wednesday, March 27
Hours: 8-11 PM
311 N. Sangamon Street, Chicago
Admission: $80
Deadline to register: 8PM - Wednesday, March 27
To purchase tickets, Click Here.
Southern hospitality comes to Fulton Market Kitchen for Taste of the South
TOP STORIES
Show More