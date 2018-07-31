FOOD & DRINK

Spice it up at new Woodlawn eatery Jerk 48

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood restaurant has you covered. Called Jerk 48, the new arrival is located at 548 E. 67th St. in Woodlawn.

Like the name suggests, this eatery's menu is packed with dishes made with jerk seasonings. Jerk chicken, dinners, specialty plates and sides are on offer. Standout options include the jerk chicken wings, the oxtails, jerk chicken Alfredo and the jerk lobster tail. Loaded fries, candied yams, plantains and mac and cheese round out the menu, which can be found on the restaurant's Facebook page.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Zuri T., whoreviewed the new spot on July 14, wrote, "I'm glad this place is around and hope they continue to grow and thrive. I am giving them three stars (really 3.5) because we waited for our food for about 50 minutes in the restaurant and the food is good, not amazing."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Jerk48 is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
