This segment is produced with and sponsored by Jewel-Osco.
Summer is officially here and we've got some easy and delicious ideas to spice up your menu this season. Registered Dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner has inspiration for what you can do with carrots, romaine lettuce, berries and so much more!
She got these fresh ingredients for less by shopping at Jewel-Osco and purchasing their Signature brands. From produce to meats, Jewel-Osco offers great quality at an affordable price.
To find a Chicago store near you and to explore delivery and pick-up options, head to: JewelOsco.com/exclusivebrands and make sure you look for Signature products when you're shopping.
Spice up summer grilling with Jewel-Osco's Signature products
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More