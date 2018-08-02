Sports bar Ravenswood Station opens its doors

A new sports bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Ravenswood Station, the new arrival is located at 4709 N. Damen Ave. in the space formerly occupied by The Rail. The Ravenswood spot combines classic American eats with flat-screen televisions and a large selection of craft brews.
Daily specials include drink and food discounts, and on weekends there's brunch until 3 p.m. with a build-your-own bloody mary bar.
Check out menu options like chili cheese nachos with jalapenos; the house Ravenswood Burger, cooked to order and topped with frizzled onions, tomato and bacon served on a roll; or the Brown Derby-style Cobb salad.
Thirsty? Grab a craft or international draft beer by the pint or in a bottle. This spot also caters and can accommodate parties.
The new sports bar has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Rik U., who reviewed it on July 12, wrote, "Excellent new food options and service! This is definitely not The Rail! I've been coming here for a while and the food has always been good, but I think they did a great job of updating some of the old menu items and adding great new options that I love."
And Mary A. wrote, "The pulled pork with lime coleslaw is fantastic. The new thin-crust pizza is right on point, and the steak sandwich is back! Sitting in the sidewalk cafe on a summer night is worth a trip over there, along with the all-you-can-eat spaghetti Tuesday."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ravenswood Station is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday-Sunday.
