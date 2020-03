Taste the luck of the Irish with this twist on classic Irish coffee for St. Patty's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Put some pep in your step this Saint Patrick's Day with a twist on the classic Irish coffee. Ocean Prime has a special going on to celebrate the Irish!Ocean Prime Beverage Manager Sara Shooks and Bartender Lauren Johnson joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us about their drinks.Building off the classic ingredients of coffee and Irish whiskey, Johnson said they add a little simple syrup and heavy whipping cream. She said a key to their cocktail is that they slightly warm up the whiskey before mixing it all together.1.5oz - Irish Whiskey (Tullamore Dew).5oz- Simple Syrup2oz- Whipped Heavy Cream (add green food coloring for color)1. Add Tullamore Dew to the glass (1 oz)2. Add oz of simple syrup3. Top with French press coffee4. In a shaker, add the heavy whipping cream and shake for 30 seconds or until whipped5. Lastly, top the cocktail with the whipped cream