Food & Drink

Taste the luck of the Irish with this twist on classic Irish coffee for St. Patty's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Put some pep in your step this Saint Patrick's Day with a twist on the classic Irish coffee.

Ocean Prime has a special going on to celebrate the Irish!

Ocean Prime Beverage Manager Sara Shooks and Bartender Lauren Johnson joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us about their drinks.

Building off the classic ingredients of coffee and Irish whiskey, Johnson said they add a little simple syrup and heavy whipping cream. She said a key to their cocktail is that they slightly warm up the whiskey before mixing it all together.

Irish Coffee

Ingredients:
1.5oz - Irish Whiskey (Tullamore Dew)
.5oz- Simple Syrup
2oz- Whipped Heavy Cream (add green food coloring for color)

Irish Coffee Instructions:
1. Add Tullamore Dew to the glass (1 oz)
2. Add oz of simple syrup
3. Top with French press coffee
4. In a shaker, add the heavy whipping cream and shake for 30 seconds or until whipped
5. Lastly, top the cocktail with the whipped cream
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkst. patrick's day
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm 3rd new coronavirus case in Cook County
Man dies after being dragged by CTA Red Line in South Loop: officials
Murders, shootings up in February 2020; overall crime down: CPD
2 in custody after car hits South Side home in chase from suburbs: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Sunday
Thousands turn out for 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge
McDonald's offers free Egg McMuffin as Wendy's launches breakfast menu
Show More
2 killed in possible domestic related shooting in Chatham: police
Lightfoot calls CTA Red Line shooting video 'extremely disturbing'
Chicagoans honor 5 killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting
Family of teen fatally shot in Avalon Park seeks community help to catch killers
Police departments put out fake warnings about coronavirus contaminated drugs
More TOP STORIES News